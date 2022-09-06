Justin Bieber cancels Justice World Tour: 'I need to make my health the priority'

Justin Bieber canceled his Justice World Tour to focus on his health.

Bieber, 28, posted the announcement for his fans via Instagram.

"Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed," he wrote. "As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice tour."

"After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil."

The "Never Say Never" singer revealed he had decided to "take a break" to get some rest as his health needs to be his priority.

"After getting off the stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better."

"I've been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world," he concluded. "Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!"

Bieber resumed the Justice World Tour on July 31 after canceling his North American leg of the tour to rest and recover from his diagnosis.

Bieber revealed his Ramsay Hunt syndrome on June 10 via Instagram after canceling multiple concerts. The "Peaches" singer uploaded a video showing one side of his face was paralyzed.

The syndrome "occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears," according to the Mayo Clinic. The virus can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss.

"I'm going to get better, and I'm doing all of these face exercises to get my face back to normal," he said at the time. "It will go back to normal, it's just time. We don't know how much time it's going to be. It's going to be OK."

Bieber's wife Hailey later gave an update on Justin's health while promoting her skincare line, Rhode, on "Good Morning America."

"He's doing really well," she said.

"He is getting better every single day. He's feeling a lot better, and obviously it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he's going to be totally OK. I'm just grateful that he's fine."

