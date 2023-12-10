Juvenile killed, another injured in Scottsdale UTV crash

A juvenile was killed in a Scottsdale UTV crash over the weekend, the police department said.

At around 1 a.m. on Dec. 9, officers responded to reports of a rolled-over UTV near Jomax and Hayden roads that had 8 juveniles in it. Their ages weren't given.

When they got there, they said two of the victims needed to be taken to the hospital. One of them died from their injuries.

"For the sensitivity of the family and because all involved are juveniles, we will not be releasing names," police said.

Map of where the crash happened: