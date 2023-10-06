Expand / Collapse search

Kaibab National Forest's Christmas tree permits go on sale soon

By
Published 
Updated 12:15PM
Holidays
FOX 10 Phoenix

ARIZONA - The holiday season is on the horizon, and it's almost time to start cutting the Christmas trees.

Christmas tree permits for the Kaibab National Forest go on sale on Oct. 12, and people can start cutting down their tree on Nov. 1.

Permits are available on a first-come-first-serve basis, but fourth grade students can get a free Christmas tree pass through the Every Kid Outdoors program.

The permit lasts until Dec. 31 and will allow holders to cut down up to five trees at a cost of $15 a tree. They can be bought online at Recreation.gov.

No permits will be given in person.

Kaibab Forest Christmas tree permits for sale soon

Christmas tree permits for Kaibab National Forest go on sale next week. Permits open up online on October 12th, and you can start chopping down your tree on November 1st.

More rules, info from the Kaibab National Forest: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/kaibab/home/?cid=stelprd3823305


Kaibab National Forest: