Kaibab National Forest's Christmas tree permits go on sale soon

The holiday season is on the horizon, and it's almost time to start cutting the Christmas trees.

Christmas tree permits for the Kaibab National Forest go on sale on Oct. 12, and people can start cutting down their tree on Nov. 1.

Permits are available on a first-come-first-serve basis, but fourth grade students can get a free Christmas tree pass through the Every Kid Outdoors program.

The permit lasts until Dec. 31 and will allow holders to cut down up to five trees at a cost of $15 a tree. They can be bought online at Recreation.gov.

No permits will be given in person.

More rules, info from the Kaibab National Forest: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/kaibab/home/?cid=stelprd3823305



Kaibab National Forest: