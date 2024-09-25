Expand / Collapse search
Kamala Harris plans to visit Arizona’s border on Sept. 27

By Zeke Miller and Colleen Long
Published  September 25, 2024 11:31am MST
2024 Election
Associated Press
article

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on September 22, 2024. (Photo by MATT ROURKE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona on Friday as her campaign increasingly tries to make the issue of immigration more of a strength, countering a line of political attack from former President Donald Trump.

Two people familiar with the matter confirmed the trip but insisted on anonymity on Wednesday to confirm details that had not been announced publicly.

Trump has built his campaign partly around calling for cracking down on immigration and the southern border, even endorsing using police and the military to carry out mass deportations should he be elected in November. At nearly all of his campaign rallies, the Republican former president scoffs at Democrat Harris as a former Biden administration "border czar," arguing that she oversaw softer federal policies that allowed millions of people into the country illegally.

President Joe Biden tasked Harris with working to address the root causes of immigration patterns that have caused many people fleeing violence and drug gangs in Central America to head to the U.S. border and seek asylum, though she was not called border czar.

Since taking over for Biden at the top of the Democratic presidential ticket, Harris has leaned into her experience as a former attorney general of California, saying that she frequently visited the border and prosecuted drug- and people-smuggling gangs in that post. As she campaigns around the country, the vice president has also lamented the collapse of a bipartisan border security deal in Congress that most Republican lawmakers rejected at Trump’s behest.

Harris has worked to make immigration an issue that can help her win supporters, saying that Trump would rather play politics with the issue than seek solutions, while also promising more humane treatment of immigrants should she win the White House.

In June, Biden announced rules that bar migrants from being granted asylum when U.S. officials deem that the southern border is overwhelmed. Since then, arrests for illegal border crossings have fallen.

Despite that, a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released this month found that Trump has an advantage over Harris on whom voters trust to better handle immigration. This issue was a problem for Biden, as well: Illegal immigration and crossings at the U.S. border with Mexico have been a challenge during much of his administration. The poll also found that Republicans are more likely to care about immigration.