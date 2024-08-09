Kamala Harris, Tim Walz set to appear in Glendale rally | 2024 Election

Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz are set to take the stage at a campaign rally in Glendale.

The stop in Phoenix is part of a electoral battleground tour for Harris and her newly-chosen running mate. Per the AP, Harris is visiting a state where she passed over a prominent Democrat in favor of Walz.

Sen. Mark Kelly, a former astronaut and gun control advocate, had been a top contender for running mate. Democrats profess confidence that Harris is in solid shape in the state even without Kelly on the ticket. The senator is expected to remain a strong advocate for Harris, and is already mentioned for possible Cabinet posts or other prominent roles should Harris ascend to the Oval Office. Kelly is expected to attend the Glendale rally.

Vice President Kamala Harris Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz appear on stage together during a campaign event on August 6 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Harris, along with Walz, flew into Phoenix on the night of Aug. 8, and both stayed in Downtown Phoenix, albeit at separate hotels. As one could expect, there was a lot of security in the Downtown area.

Disruptions are also expected in the Downtown area due to Harris' stay, with Arizona State University officials sending out an alert on X (formerly Twitter) that garage access for its Downtown Phoenix campus will be limited. People are also advised to expect closures and delays around campus.

As for the rally, it is set to take place at the Desert Diamond Arena, and Glendale Police are expecting a lot of traffic in the area, before and after the rally. Only those with confirmed RSVPs are allowed to inside the venue. Doors open at 1:30 p.m., with Harris expected to take the stage at around 5:30 p.m.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.