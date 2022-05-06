Expand / Collapse search
Kevin Samuels, controversial relationship advisor, rushed to hospital with apparent heart attack

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 8:46AM
News
FOX 5 NY

Kevin Samuels, the controversial relationship advisor with a large YouTube following, was rushed to a Georgia hospital on Thursday morning after suffering an apparent heart attack.  His condition was unknown.

Atlanta police responded to an apartment just after 6 a.m. regarding an injured person.

Fire personnel also responded and performed CPR on an "unresponsive" man on the floor of his apartment.

A woman in the apartment told police that she had met Samuels Wednesday evening, went home with him, and spent the night with him.

The woman, who police said was 31 or 32 years old, said that in the early morning Samuels complained of chest pain and she attempted to help him, but he fell on top of her.

She called 911 and also asked for the front desk to be called for a defibrillator to keep Samuels responsive until EMS arrived because she was a nurse.

Samuels was later transported to Piedmont Hospital.  No other information was immediately available.

There were online reports that Samuels had died but officials in Atlanta would not confirm that information.

"The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office can neither confirm nor deny the reported death of Kevin Samuels," Chief Medical Examiner Karen E. Sullivan said in a statement.

Who is Kevin Samuels?

Kevin Samuels is a life style consultant that has gained notoriety after a clip of his show on YouTube video titled "You’re Average At Best" went viral in December 2020.

Kevin Samuels' YouTube channel has more than 1.4 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.1 million on Instagram. His views and opinions are seen as controversial, especially among women.

His critics often refer to him as misogynistic. While his supporters donned him with the title of "The Godfather", a title he has used and has been called by other top relationship YouTube content creators.

Samuels also has run a matchmaking service on Facebook called "The Mixx" that paired Black men and women leading to multiple marriages.

Samuels was married twice and has a daughter. He is also a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Inc.

This is a developing story and will be updated.