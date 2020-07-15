Kohl’s to require customers to wear face coverings beginning July 20

article

Kohl’s announced on Wednesday, July 15 that beginning Monday, July 20, they will require all customers to wear a face covering while shopping in its stores.

In a news release, Kohl’s said it considers health and safety a top priority — and they have a number of measures in place to prioritize the health and safety of customers and associates.

Customers will see signage at the front of the store to inform them of the face covering policy. Store associates have been trained on the new health and safety measures in place, the news release indicates — and Kohl’s will have associate greeters at the entrance of each store to welcome shoppers and remind them to wear masks.

For those who would prefer not to shop in-store, Kohl’s encourages customers to visit Kohls.com and take advantage of its limited-contact Store Drive Up service, among other convenient shipping options.

