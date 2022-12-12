Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 5:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
7
Freeze Watch
from WED 12:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, New River Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, White Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 11:00 AM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim

Krispy Kreme offers a dozen doughnuts for $1 on annual 'Day of the Dozens'

By Kelly Hayes
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX TV Digital Team

All about the Krispy Kreme hot light sign

The iconic neon sign was first introduced in 1992.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Krispy Kreme wants to sweeten the holidays by offering fans a dozen doughnuts for $1. 

The doughnut chain’s annual deal, called "Day of the Dozens," falls every year on Dec. 12. Customers can get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price with the promo code DOZEN.

The deal applies in-store, for pick-up, or via drive-thru, the company said. Customers are limited to two dozen doughnuts.

8bafbe4d-Untitled-3

Krispy Kreme customers can get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price. (Credit: Provided)

Last month, Krispy Kreme debuted its new holiday doughnut flavors "approved by the Big Man himself," the company teased. The treats include a Holiday Sugar Cookie Doughnut, Gingerbread Cookie Crumb Doughnut, Red Velvet Cake Doughnut, Santa Belly Doughnut, and Chocolate Iced with Holiday Sprinkles. 

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based chain is known for its doughnut giveaways. 

Krispy Kreme offered a free Original Glazed doughnut to anyone who voted in the midterm elections. In October, it offered any customer who visited a Krispy Kreme location dressed in a Halloween costume a free doughnut of choice, no purchase necessary.

Earlier this year, Krispy Kreme celebrated its 85th anniversary by giving away free doughnuts for a year. It also made headlines for a promotion that offered a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for the average U.S. price of regular gas.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.