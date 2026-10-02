Expand / Collapse search

Kyrsten Sinema's ex-boyfriend rearrested; Gypsy Rose Blanchard's partner dies l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published October 2, 2026 9:49 AM MST
Published October 2, 2026 9:49 AM MST

From a cyberattack exposing personal data, to a court update in the Preston Lord case, and the passing of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s partner, here are your top stories for October 2, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. "I’m in disbelief. I can’t think. I’ve screamed until my throat burns."

Featured

Ken Urker, Gypsy Rose Blanchard's partner, dies at 34: reports
article

Ken Urker, Gypsy Rose Blanchard's partner, dies at 34: reports

Ken Urker, the partner of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, has died, Blanchard confirmed to People magazine.

2. Talyn Vigil remains free on bond in Preston Lord case

3. Kyrsten Sinema's ex-bodyguard, beau re-arrested

Featured

Sinema’s ex-lover had 'large' knife, threatened to 'take her down' before arrest at Cheesecake Factory: police
article

Sinema’s ex-lover had 'large' knife, threatened to 'take her down' before arrest at Cheesecake Factory: police

Kyrsten Sinema’s ex-bodyguard is back behind bars after taking a "military-style" knife to a Phoenix gun shop and threatening to "take her down" just days after allegedly trashing her home.

4. Wrongful death suit coming in Mesa van death

5. Arizona court data breach exposes over 1 million

Featured

Arizona court system cyberattack potentially exposes over 1 million in debt program
article

Arizona court system cyberattack potentially exposes over 1 million in debt program

The data breach at Arizona's court system has grown to include more than 1 million people in a debt collection program. Hackers accessed Social Security numbers, case numbers, and child welfare data.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews