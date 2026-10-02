Kyrsten Sinema's ex-boyfriend rearrested; Gypsy Rose Blanchard's partner dies l Morning News Brief

From a cyberattack exposing personal data, to a court update in the Preston Lord case, and the passing of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s partner, here are your top stories for October 2, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. "I’m in disbelief. I can’t think. I’ve screamed until my throat burns."

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2. Talyn Vigil remains free on bond in Preston Lord case

3. Kyrsten Sinema's ex-bodyguard, beau re-arrested

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4. Wrongful death suit coming in Mesa van death

5. Arizona court data breach exposes over 1 million