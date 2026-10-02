Kyrsten Sinema's ex-boyfriend rearrested; Gypsy Rose Blanchard's partner dies l Morning News Brief

From a cyberattack exposing personal data, to a court update in the Preston Lord case, and the passing of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s partner, here are your top stories for October 2, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. "I’m in disbelief. I can’t think. I’ve screamed until my throat burns."
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Ken Urker, the partner of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, has died, Blanchard confirmed to People magazine.
2. Talyn Vigil remains free on bond in Preston Lord case
3. Kyrsten Sinema's ex-bodyguard, beau re-arrested
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Kyrsten Sinema’s ex-bodyguard is back behind bars after taking a "military-style" knife to a Phoenix gun shop and threatening to "take her down" just days after allegedly trashing her home.
4. Wrongful death suit coming in Mesa van death
5. Arizona court data breach exposes over 1 million
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The data breach at Arizona's court system has grown to include more than 1 million people in a debt collection program. Hackers accessed Social Security numbers, case numbers, and child welfare data.