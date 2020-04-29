LA now offering coronavirus testing to all residents whether they show symptoms or not

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has announced coronavirus testing has expanded throughout the city and testing is now available to all residents—whether they are showing symptoms or not.

The announcement was made Wednesday evening during the mayor’s daily press briefing.

Mayor Garcetti says LA is the first city in the U.S. to offer wide scale testing to all of its residents – with or without symptoms.

Testing is free to all; the mayor says people showing symptoms will get property testing.

“As long as this disease spreads we have to continue to scale, and as long as this disease takes lives we must test,” stated Garcetti.

This announcement comes a week after the city expanded its testing criteria to include all asymptomatic frontline workers and first responders.

