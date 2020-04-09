LA shines blue bright in support for health care workers battling COVID-19

The sound of cheers echo out and flashing lights all from the balconies of the high rises in downtown Los Angeles as the city of angels goes blue -- a tribute to the angels on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com: FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Many residents added their cheers to the sea of blue downtown Thursday night.

"In these tough times it's an emotional moment to see and hear L.A. come together," said one resident.

RELATED: Learn how you can take action to help prevent the spread of COVID-19

Advertisement

Many of L.A.'s famous landmarks lit up in blue, like the Staples Center, the nearby Convention Center, LA Live, the iconic tower at City Hall, and the pillars at LAX -- even the Harry Potter castle at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The L.A. blue salute glowed brightly in the city's undying support for the doctors and nurses, and everyone in the health care profession who have sacrificed a lot to win the war against coronavirus.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.