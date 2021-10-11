Expand / Collapse search
Carjacking suspect in custody after leading police on chase across Los Angeles

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Possibly armed carjacker leads police on chase across LA

LAPD is in pursuit of a possibly armed carjacker.

LOS ANGELES - A suspected carjacker is in custody after leading police on a chase across Los Angeles Monday night.

SkyFOX was initially over Commerce when the Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of the suspect, who was believed to be armed.

b92bb667-POLICE CHASE

The chase extended to various parts of East Los Angeles, Exposition Park and downtown Los Angeles. The chase ultimately ended near the intersection of South Arizona Avenue and East Olympic Boulevard in the East Los Angeles area.

