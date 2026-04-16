Seen on TV: April 16

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Thursday, April 16, 2026

Tanger Phoenix/Glendale

6800 N. 95th Ave.

Glendale, AZ 85305

tanger.com/glendale

Barrio Bagel & Slice

689 N. Arizona Ave.

Gilbert, AZ 85233

barriobagelandslice.com

Duffy’s Dough

Glisten Girls Fitness

Fitigues Scottsdale

20875 N. Pima Rd., Suite C103

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

https://fitiguesclothing.com/

Live-streamed video