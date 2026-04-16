Seen on TV: April 16
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Thursday, April 16, 2026
Tanger Phoenix/Glendale
- 6800 N. 95th Ave.
- Glendale, AZ 85305
- tanger.com/glendale
Barrio Bagel & Slice
- 689 N. Arizona Ave.
- Gilbert, AZ 85233
- barriobagelandslice.com
Duffy’s Dough
Glisten Girls Fitness
Fitigues Scottsdale
- 20875 N. Pima Rd., Suite C103
- Scottsdale, AZ 85255
- https://fitiguesclothing.com/