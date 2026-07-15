Tempe road rage dispute caught on camera; tragic update on search for missing Phoenix man l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.
From a road-rage dispute in Tempe that was caught on camera to a tragic update on the search for a man who went missing from a west Phoenix group home, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of July 15.
1. Man accused of pointing gun during road-rage incident
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A road rage situation escalated in Tempe when a man pointed a handgun at a driver who had just been involved in a rear-end crash.
2. Man reported missing found dead in Phoenix
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A 55-year-old man was found dead hours after walking away from a West Phoenix group home.
3. Tropical depression could become a hurricane
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The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical depression that formed off the Mexican coast and is expected to strengthen, potentially into a hurricane.
4. AHCCCS terminates AZ clinic over fraud allegations
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Sacred Circles of Healing and Wellness in Tuba City is banned from AHCCCS for five years following allegations of Medicaid fraud, fake AI notes, and an FBI probe.
5. Trial begins for man accused of shooting Phoenix officer
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The trial of Essa Williams gets underway five years after Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan was shot eight times. Williams faces multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder.
A look at today's weather
Thunderstorms are expected to move southwest toward Phoenix on Wednesday evening.
Click here for full forecast