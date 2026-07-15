Tempe road rage dispute caught on camera; tragic update on search for missing Phoenix man l Morning News Brief

article

From a road-rage dispute in Tempe that was caught on camera to a tragic update on the search for a man who went missing from a west Phoenix group home, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of July 15.

1. Man accused of pointing gun during road-rage incident

Featured article

2. Man reported missing found dead in Phoenix

Featured article

3. Tropical depression could become a hurricane

Featured article

4. AHCCCS terminates AZ clinic over fraud allegations

Featured article

5. Trial begins for man accused of shooting Phoenix officer

Featured article

A look at today's weather

Click here for full forecast