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Multi-car collision leads to driver in hospital, DPS says

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Traffic
Published July 15, 2026 11:44 AM MST
Published July 15, 2026 11:44 AM MST

The Brief

    • A three-car collision sent an adult man to the hospital with serious injuries on the morning of July 15, according to DPS.
    • The crash happened in the area of Loop 202 (Red Mountain) and 32nd Street.

PHOENIX - An investigation is underway, according to the Arizona Department of Safety, following a multi-vehicle crash that left one person badly hurt.

What we know:

In their statement, DPS said the crash happened at around 9:00 a.m. on State Route 202 West (Red Mountain), west of 32nd Street.

"Investigating troopers say the at-fault driver, an adult male, was partially ejected through the front windshield," said DPS spokesperson Bart Graves. "He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries."

Officials said those who were in the other two cars at the time of the crash were not hurt. 

What we don't know:

DPS has not provided a cause of the crash, nor did they release the names of the people involved.

What's next:

The road is currently closed as a result of the investigation.

Area where the crash happened

The Source: The Arizona Department of Public Safety and The Arizona Department of Transportation.

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