West Valley special needs school's abrupt closure leaves parents frustrated

The Brief Dozens of West Valley parents are scrambling after Sierra School abruptly closed its location inside Liberty Elementary School in Buckeye. Sierra School officials claim Liberty Elementary defaulted on payments for special needs services. The mother of one affected Sierra School student expressed her frustration over recent developments, and the impacts the closure may have on her child.



Dozens of West Valley parents are in a panic, after their children’s special needs school suddenly shuts down.

The backstory:

The Sierra School, a private school dedicated to children with special needs, operates at locations across Arizona, and the location that closed was located inside Liberty Elementary School in Buckeye.

School officials told us that Liberty Elementary pays them for the special needs services, but is in default. After months of negotiations, Sierra School is voiding the contract and closing the location.

The other side:

Officials with Liberty Elementary School District have released the following statement on the matter:

"This week, the district was informed by our current provider that it would no longer provide services to our students. In response, Liberty Elementary School District acted quickly to ensure continuity, with qualified, certified personnel, on-site today to support students.

While this change was unexpected, the district has made arrangements to ensure all students continue receiving appropriate educational services from certified educators and support personnel.

We have plans in place moving forward, and student learning and support will continue without interruption. Our focus is on the safety, well-being, and education of every student we serve."

Local perspective:

As news of the closure spread, parents like Kimberly McClain want to know why no one told them until the night of April 13, forcing them to find alternate schooling for their kids, who all have severe special needs.

"I don’t know who I’m angry at. I’m angry at whoever the adult is [who] allowed money to ruin my kids school," McClain said. "Now what? Now what do I do in August for fifth grade, for sixth grade, for seventh grade, for eighth grade? Now what do I do? And this is what we’re thinking: you’re not just affecting the next four weeks of my child finishing out fourth grade. You’re affecting the rest of his life," McClain said.

McClain’s 10-year-old son Rodi suffers from autism, and struggled in West Valley public schools.At Sierra School, however, he was thriving, and he was not the only one: Rodi's classmates range from kindergarten through the 8th grade, and all experience severe special needs.

"If you’re dealing with children with emotional needs, physical needs, public schools are not made for children like that, they just aren’t," McClain said.

What they're saying:

Sierra School officials are suggesting parents send their children to the Peoria location, which requires an hour-and-a-half round trip bus ride.

For McClain, it means her autistic son’s day now lasts from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m, and that is not an option.

While McClain and other working parents panic and try to figure out what to do with special needs children, their anger is festering over how both Sierra School and Liberty Elementary treated them.

"You knew the situation was coming," said McClain. "You both knew. You both knew that these children's displacement was potentially going to be an option, because of a huge financial fiasco that you are both involved in. Why don’t you tell me that? Why didn’t you tell me that when I signed up?"

What's next:

Sierra School officials say they will continue to work with the parents to ensure each child has a clear path forward.