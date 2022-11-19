Shooting investigation underway in Avondale, causing numerous road closures

A shooting investigation is underway in Avondale Saturday afternoon, and police say one person is in custody.

Authorities confirmed that one suspect was detained, and they are not looking for anyone else. No other information was released.

McDowell is shut down between 111th to 119th Avenue for the investigation.

The I-10 on- and off-ramps are closed at Avondale Boulevard, and the roadway has also been shut down between McDowell and Encanto.

