Ironman event in Arizona breaking down physical barriers, reuniting families

Ironman Arizona is back for its 17th year, and on Nov. 17, the Ironman Village opened in Tempe.

Organizers are expecting about 2,500 people to take part in the event this year, and there are some inspiration stories amongst the attendees.

Event reunited father with his son

58-year-old Wayne Cerven from Ontario and 32-year-old Riley Cerven of London say they have not seen each other for about six years. Now, they are seeing each other for the first time, at Ironman Arizona.

"It's a special ironman because I am racing with my son," said Wayne.

Wayne has completed one Ironman before this, while this is Riley's first ironman event. Riley, a former professional skier, was motivated to take part after a 2019 ironman event in Wisconsin.

"I was always one of those people who thought those guys are crazy, and I would never do something like that, but when he achieved that, I thought it was something we could potentially do," said Riley.

Over the past several months, the father and son duo have been training virtually, no matter the time difference.

"I would be finishing my work-out and having lunch, and he'd be finishing his workout and having dinner," said Wayne. "We'd of course be communicating and watching each other on the screen."

The two say they have Ironman Arizona to thank for bringing them back together.

"If we need to support each other along the way, where one of us is blown out, we want to make sure we're there to support," said Riley.

"We are going to cross that finish line, whether an hour apart or right on each other's shoes," said Wayne. "It's going to happen."

Physical impediment not a barrier for one attendee

Dale Biddle is no stranger to completing an ironman race.

"This will be the third tri for a good, solid race," said Biddle.

Biddle's journey to Ironman Arizona, however, looks a lot different from the average person.

"[When] I was 16, I got hit while riding my motorcycle to school in the morning," said Biddle. "A car basically took me out. Ran me over."

Biddle lost part of his heel. He had to be on crutches for over a year, and underwent seven surgeries.

"They ended up putting me back together again," said Biddle. "I have veins missing out of my arm and some skin grafts here to put everything back together on my foot."

At 35, Biddle put his foot to the test. He ran his first Ironman Arizona in 2015, and then came back in 2021.

"I reinvented my run three or four times now because if I run too much, if I do too much of the wrong thing, my shoe will be full of blood. I'll run through my heel because your skin is not like your normal stuff anymore," said Biddle. "Getting to run and bike and swim, just doing life, living life and having fun doing it is absolutely amazing."

Biddle, now 53, has a goal of finishing the entire marathon without walking.

"I am feeling cautiously optimistic," siad Biddle. "This entire last year, I've really worked on my fitness and getting better with the nutrition and what works best for me. That has been huge, and I'm crossing my fingers that I can have the day that I think I can."

Biddle's wife and friends will also take part in the event, which is set to take place on Sunday.

