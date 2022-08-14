Las Vegas airport erupts in panic after loud noise from 'unruly subject'

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 9:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
18
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 9:30 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 7:12 PM MST until SUN 11:15 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 9:45 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 10:15 PM MST, La Paz County, Maricopa County, Yuma County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 7:40 PM MST until SUN 10:45 PM MST, La Paz County, Yuma County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 7:19 PM MST until SUN 11:30 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 6:55 PM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 9:34 PM MDT until MON 2:30 AM MDT, Apache County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 8:04 PM MDT until SUN 11:15 PM MDT, Apache County
Dust Storm Warning
from SUN 8:01 PM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Flood Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until MON 1:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Advisory
from SUN 7:54 PM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 8:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Graham County

Las Vegas airport erupts in panic after loud noise from 'unruly subject'

Published 
Updated 7:04PM
Air and Space
Associated Press
Las vegas Airport article

UNITED STATES - AUGUST 30: A Delta Airlines jet takes off behind the air traffic control tower at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 30, 2019. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Flights out of Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas were delayed early Sunday after a loud noise caused panic among travelers who thought it was gunfire.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the noise was caused by "an unruly subject" in Terminal 1 around 4:30 a.m. and that person was in custody.

Police didn’t immediately release the person’s name or say if any charges would be filed.

RELATED: Sonic boom: Hear the sounds of a meteor breaking up over Utah

Airport officials said there was no security threat, but several concourses had to be cleared as a precaution and passengers needed to be re-screened at security checkpoints before boarding their flights.