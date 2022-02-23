Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas boy found dead in freezer, mother’s boyfriend arrested: police

By Lawrence Richard
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX News

Las Vegas police are continuing to investigate the death of a child after his body was found in a freezer in a home where his mother and her boyfriend were living, officials said.

The mother’s boyfriend was arrested as a suspect and was detained on two kidnapping charges and a murder charge, after authorities searched the home and found the body of the preschool-age boy, who was last seen in Dec., Fox 5 of Las Vegas reported. 

The investigation into the home started after the mother gave a note to her other child, who was instructed to give it to their elementary school teacher, officials said.

The note said the mother was being held against her will and that she has not seen her son since Dec. 11., and assumed he was dead, Fox 5 reported. 

The teacher forwarded the note to Clark County School District Police Department officers, who then called Las Vegas police, officials said.

Police officers surveilled the home until they saw the couple leave at about 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, when they pulled them over for questioning, according to the report.

The mother explained to the officers that she was being abused by her boyfriend, she was discouraged from asking about the missing child, and she was instructed not to walk in or near the garage, officials said.

Homicide detectives, who took over the investigation, returned hours later with a warrant to search the home, where they found the boy in a freezer located in the garage, Fox 5 reported.

Investigators are calling the case a "domestic-related homicide of a child," Fox 40 reported

The identities of the involved individuals were not disclosed.

Read more of this story on FOX News