Rookie LASD deputy accused of having sex on duty, accidentally broadcasting it across LA airwaves

A rookie LA County Sheriff's deputy is under investigation for, apparently, having sex on the job, and accidentally broadcasting it across LASD airwaves.

The sheriff's department told TMZ that a rookie officer was working at the men's central jail when she allegedly went out to a parking garage but accidentally turned on her radio. In audio obtained by TMZ, you can hear a woman's voice giggling and moaning, as dispatch tries to tell the officer that her mic is open.

Listen to the audio below:

"95-ocean you have an open mic," the dispatch officer continues to repeat. "Secure mic."

In a statement to FOX 11, the sheriff's department said, "The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is aware of a potential incident involving personnel possibly involved in inappropriate behavior. The Department is inquiring and investigating further. The Department does not tolerate inappropriate behavior and has an expectation that each Department member will conduct themselves in a professional manner consistent with our core values."

Punishments could range from a suspension, firing or even charges, but the department, at this point, is still investigating.

A similar incident was reported within the LASD in 2020 when a deputy allegedly had sex while on duty in the Universal Studios lot.