Late night teen hangout in Tonto Basin area ends deadly, sheriff's office says

The Brief The Gila County Sheriff's Office says a teen shot another teen during a Tonto Basin hangout late on the evening of Nov. 30, and then shot himself. One of the boys survived, but investigators didn't say if it was the shooter or the victim. Seven people were hanging out in a remote area, many of them drinking, when the shooting happened, the sheriff's office said.



A late night teen hangout in a remote area of Tonto Basin ended deadly, the Gila County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 1.

"On November 30, 2024 at 11:09 PM, Gila County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Tonto Basin Fire Department Firefighter/Paramedics responded to a report of two teenage males that had been shot. The initial report indicated that one fifteen-year-old male shot another fifteen-year-old male, then shot himself. Both were reported to be deceased," the sheriff's office said.

However, once first responders got to the scene, they found one of the boys still breathing, and he was flown to a Phoenix trauma center. Investigators didn't say if the victim or suspect was the survivor.

The sheriff's office says seven people were hanging out, their ages ranging from 15 to 20. Investigators say all but one person was drinking.

The sheriff's office didn't identify the teens involved in the shooting.

"Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd would like to thank the Tonto Basin Fire Department for their coordinated response. Additionally, our condolences go out to the victims involved and the community of Tonto Basin as this investigation continues," the sheriff's office said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Help is available. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .