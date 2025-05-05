Latest on Glendale shooting; road rage victim speaks from beyond the grave l Morning News Brief

In Glendale, a shooting incident has left three people dead, with police describing the scene as chaotic. Meanwhile, in Phoenix, the trial of Cleophus Cooksey, an accused serial killer, has commenced, drawing significant attention. Additionally, an Arizona road rage victim has utilized artificial intelligence to communicate with their killer, highlighting the intersection of technology and justice in addressing crime-related trauma. Scroll down for more of your top morning headlines from May 5, 2025:

1. 3 dead, 5 injured in Glendale shooting

Featured article

2. Cleophus Cooksey murder trial set to begin

Featured article

3. Victim speaks to killer through AI

Featured article

4. Trump administration offers to pay migrants $1,000 to leave US

The Department of Homeland Security said in a news release Monday that it's also paying for travel assistance and that those people who use an app called CBP Home to tell the government that they plan to return home will be "deprioritized" for detention and removal by immigration enforcement. Read more.

5. The Real ID deadline is coming up; it may also impact voting

The federal government’s push to finally execute REAL ID travel requirements will take effect Wednesday, amid a push from some Republicans to crack down on voter registration to ensure that those registered to vote are U.S. citizens. Read more.

Today's weather