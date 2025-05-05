Expand / Collapse search

Latest on Glendale shooting; road rage victim speaks from beyond the grave l Morning News Brief

Published  May 5, 2025 11:19am MST
In Glendale, a shooting incident has left three people dead, with police describing the scene as chaotic. Meanwhile, in Phoenix, the trial of Cleophus Cooksey, an accused serial killer, has commenced, drawing significant attention. Additionally, an Arizona road rage victim has utilized artificial intelligence to communicate with their killer, highlighting the intersection of technology and justice in addressing crime-related trauma. Scroll down for more of your top morning headlines from May 5, 2025:

1. 3 dead, 5 injured in Glendale shooting

Three people died and five others were hurt during a shooting at a Glendale restaurant near 57th and Glendale avenues. The police department called the scene "chaotic."

2. Cleophus Cooksey murder trial set to begin

Opening statements are scheduled in the case against Cleophus Cooksey, Jr., who is accused of being behind a deadly murder spree in the Phoenix area.

3. Victim speaks to killer through AI

An Arizona man who was killed during a road-rage incident speaks in court from beyond the grave. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean has the details on how artificial intelligence was used during the victim impact statements.

4. Trump administration offers to pay migrants $1,000 to leave US

The Department of Homeland Security said in a news release Monday that it's also paying for travel assistance and that those people who use an app called CBP Home to tell the government that they plan to return home will be "deprioritized" for detention and removal by immigration enforcement. Read more.

5. The Real ID deadline is coming up; it may also impact voting

After years of postponements and delays, driver's licenses need to be Real ID compliant to be used to fly domestically in the U.S.A.

The federal government’s push to finally execute REAL ID travel requirements will take effect Wednesday, amid a push from some Republicans to crack down on voter registration to ensure that those registered to vote are U.S. citizens. Read more.

Today's weather

Expect rainy weather today, but triple digits return by the end of the week.

