Latest on man's death inside a van; alleged drunk driver crashes | Nightly Roundup

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From the latest on a man's death inside a van, to an alleged drunk driver crashing into a bar's parking lot, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Family hires lawyers after man's death inside a van
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The family of 36-year-old Lorenzo Lopez has retained legal counsel after he was found dead inside a Pathways for Life van on a 106-degree day in Mesa.
2. Alleged drunk driver slams into bar parking lot
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An Arizona man who had just left a bar lost control of his truck, rolled several times, and landed on top of a car at another bar just seven miles down the road, authorities said.
3. Man arrested after toddler was killed in driveway
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Phoenix Police say a man is in custody following a weekend crash that left a toddler dead.
4. Teen hiking in Grand Canyon dies
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An 18-year-old hiker died after suffering heat-related distress in Grand Canyon National Park. Here's what to know.
5. Pentagon cuts Latter-day Saints from Christian category
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The Department of Defense has reduced its officially recognized religious affiliation choices for service members, removing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from the Christian religion designation.