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Latest on man's death inside a van; alleged drunk driver crashes | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published June 8, 2026 6:12 PM MST
Published June 8, 2026 6:12 PM MST
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From the latest on a man's death inside a van, to an alleged drunk driver crashing into a bar's parking lot, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Family hires lawyers after man's death inside a van

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Attorneys seek answers after Lorenzo Lopez is found dead in Mesa facility van
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Attorneys seek answers after Lorenzo Lopez is found dead in Mesa facility van

The family of 36-year-old Lorenzo Lopez has retained legal counsel after he was found dead inside a Pathways for Life van on a 106-degree day in Mesa.

2. Alleged drunk driver slams into bar parking lot

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Alleged drunk driver rolls truck into parking lot after leaving a bar, YCSO says
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Alleged drunk driver rolls truck into parking lot after leaving a bar, YCSO says

An Arizona man who had just left a bar lost control of his truck, rolled several times, and landed on top of a car at another bar just seven miles down the road, authorities said.

3. Man arrested after toddler was killed in driveway

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Man arrested after toddler was struck and killed by car in Phoenix: PD
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Man arrested after toddler was struck and killed by car in Phoenix: PD

Phoenix Police say a man is in custody following a weekend crash that left a toddler dead.

4. Teen hiking in Grand Canyon dies

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Teen hiker dies from heat-related illness at Grand Canyon National Park
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Teen hiker dies from heat-related illness at Grand Canyon National Park

An 18-year-old hiker died after suffering heat-related distress in Grand Canyon National Park. Here's what to know.

5. Pentagon cuts Latter-day Saints from Christian category

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Pentagon cuts Latter-day Saints from Christian category in new military religious list
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Pentagon cuts Latter-day Saints from Christian category in new military religious list

The Department of Defense has reduced its officially recognized religious affiliation choices for service members, removing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from the Christian religion designation.

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