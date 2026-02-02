Nancy Guthrie possibly 'taken against her will'; shooting prompted Avondale school lockdown | Nightly Roundup

article

Nancy Guthrie possibly 'taken against her will'; nearby shooting prompted lockdown at West Valley school; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, February 2, 2026.

1. Search continues for mother of Savannah Guthrie

2. Investigation underway after dispute led to stabbing

3. Avondale school put on lockdown due to shooting in the area

4. Police describe unsanitary inside home of child abuse suspects

5. AHCCCS Director steps down

A look at your weather for tomorrow

