Nancy Guthrie possibly 'taken against her will'; shooting prompted Avondale school lockdown | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - Nancy Guthrie possibly 'taken against her will'; nearby shooting prompted lockdown at West Valley school; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, February 2, 2026.
1. Search continues for mother of Savannah Guthrie
Featured
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has launched a criminal investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, 84, the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who authorities believe was taken from her Catalina Foothills home against her will.
2. Investigation underway after dispute led to stabbing
Featured
A mother was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a domestic dispute and stabbing involving her adult daughter near 68th Street and McDowell Road.
3. Avondale school put on lockdown due to shooting in the area
Featured
A teen is in critical condition, according to Avondale Police, as a result of a shooting that also led to a nearby school being put on lockdown.
4. Police describe unsanitary inside home of child abuse suspects
Featured
Two people are accused of child abuse, according to Glendale Police, for allegedly keeping two children inside a home in unsanitary conditions. Police say the two kids have never attended school or went to the doctors.
5. AHCCCS Director steps down
Featured
The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) Director, Virginia "Ginny" Rountree, has resigned after just months of being appointed to her position by Gov. Katie Hobbs.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
We're seeing temps back in the 80s this week!
Get the Full Forecast