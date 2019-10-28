Lawsuit: Veteran with service dog denied entry to Phoenix sports bar

A sports bar in Phoenix is in trouble for violating the disabilities act. The Attorney General's Office says O'Briens Sports Bar discriminated against a man who wanted to bring his service animal into the bar.

Bill Larson likes to take his service dog, Whopper, wherever he goes.

The Air Force veteran suffers from mini-strokes that Whopper is trained to detect, but last year they say they were denied service at O'Briens Sports Bar.

"The bartender comes around and says you can’t have your dog in here and I say no he’s my service dog, she says I don’t care I know it’s a service dog she can see his vest and says the owner doesn’t allow animals," said Bill Larson.

Larson brought it to the attention of the Attorney General's Office. Attorney General Mark Brnovich says they're now involved because they believe Larson's civil rights were violated under the Arizonans with Disabilities Act.

“I can’t believe in this day and age anyone would be denied service because of their physical disability and because they have a service animal," said Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

O'Briens is now facing fines because of what the Attorney General's Office says is a failure to comply with the law.

“People don’t have a service dog for the fun of it, it’s not bring your dog to playtime or bring your dog with you day, the service dog is there for a reason, we need them," said Larson.