FBI agent in Whitmer kidnap plot arrested for assaulting wife after swingers party argument

Flash Flood Warning
from WED 6:38 PM MST until WED 9:45 PM MST, Gila County
10
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 8:01 PM MST until THU 12:00 AM MST, Yuma County
Flood Advisory
until WED 10:15 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 6:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 2:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Dust Advisory
from WED 9:06 PM MST until WED 9:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Significant Weather Advisory
until WED 9:45 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven

FBI agent in Whitmer kidnap plot arrested for assaulting wife after swingers party argument

By Taryn Asher and David Komer online producer
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

FBI agent prosecuting Whitmer kidnap plot charged with assaulting his wife

FOX 2 - There are new details involving the arrest of the lead federal investigator in the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. That same FBI agent, Richard Trask, has testified several times in court about the alleged scheme - now, he's accused of assaulting his wife.

"(Trask) was allowed a personal bond and allowed to walk out, where my client who committed no violence, got $10 million (bond)," said attorney Nicholas Somberg.

Somberg is talking about his client, 26-year-old Joseph Morrison - one of a total of 14 men accused at the state and federal level in the plot to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

"The most specific thing (Morrison) said, 'One, two, three, four, I'm going through Gov. Whitmer's door," Trask said in court.

Somberg responded in court, "sounds like a poem to me."

"When he puts together a team to go through her door, it takes on a little more context," Trask replied.

Yet FBI Special Agent Richard Trask who worked with the informants and provided key testimony at that preliminary hearing was able to walk out of jail for a much smaller bond.

And Somberg adds Trask is accused of more violence including slamming his wife's head several times against the nightstand after they argued at a swingers' sex party near Kalamazoo.

"That just goes to character and credibility," Somberg said. "Look at the guys (the FBI is) hiring. They aren't Boy Scouts, they aren't clean-cut people. They are going to swingers' parties and beating their wives - worse than my client ever did."

FBI-agent-Richard-Trask.jpg

FBI Agent Richard Trask.

And Somberg claims it pokes even more holes in the case against his client. Morrison is accused of making a terrorist threat and hosting live militia training at his Munith property.

But his attorney says FBI informants can be heard on recorded phone calls pushing Adam Fox,  the so-called ring leader of the plot, to train at his client's house.

"He insisted on doing it with other FBI agents in the background telling him what to say," Somberg said. "And this was after my client already told him, no, he's crazy, he's a loose cannon, I don't want to deal with him."

More:

That's why Somberg filed an entrapment motion at the state level. He feels the criminal charges FBI agent Richard Trask is now facing will help his client's case, but feels their defense is strong without it.

Joseph-morrison.jpg

Whitmer kidnap plot suspect Joseph Morrison.

"It came out that a dozen informants came out as well - how many informants do you need, before it is actually (the agents') plot?" he said. "And now you've become the criminal you are trying to stop."
 