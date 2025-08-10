'Let's be better humans': Volunteers make a difference for Arizonans with new food and supply pantry

The Brief Arizona Jews for Justice, a local nonprofit, is launching a new food and supply pantry called the Shalom Pantry. The pantry aims to help all Arizonans in need, expanding on the group's previous outreach efforts that focused on the unsheltered. The new pantry will provide families with essential items like food, diapers, drinks, and clothes.



A local group of volunteers has done a lot to help unsheltered Arizonans. But recently, they tell us there are so many more in our state who also need a little help, so they're launching the Shalom Pantry.

The shelves are packed, and the work is underway to make this a place that helps.

"We have diapers, we have clothes, we have food and drinks, all kinds of supplies for any family that has any needs at all," said Rabbi Shmuly Yanklowitz of Arizona Jews for Justice, the group launching the Shalom Pantry.

What they're saying:

It's for all the residents of our state that need just a little more right now.

"They just can't get by, can't feed their kids.. worried about how they're going to get through the day," Yanklowitz said.

For a while, their outreach has been on wheels with the "Let's Be Better Humans" buses.

"I love that people can come in and get stuff and not feel embarrassed. I love the fact that we have the bus so we're more mobile and can catch hundreds of people a day," said Eli Johnson of Arizona Jews for Justice.

It's done great work, helping hundreds of people with anything, some just needing a conversation.

"People feel forgotten about, feel isolation, they feel like nobody cares about them, no one wants to serve them or even have a conversation," Johnson said.

Everything is thought out about the best ways to help people on the streets. Even the colors of the bus have a purpose.

"Getting people to look and ask questions, I think that is one of the most important things, asking questions, because once you ask questions you can get involved in what we do," Johnson said.

But now they're taking that to a building, a place where everyone can get that little bit extra they might need.

"We're only reaching the unsheltered in the streets every day and there's other people who don't live on the streets that can come to us, and we can serve them here," Yanklowitz said.

What you can do:

If you'd like to help with donations or by volunteering, contact Arizona Jews for Justice at 480-687-4219 ext. 2 or head to https://arizonajewsforjustice.org.