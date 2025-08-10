Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Yuma County, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Parker Valley, Deer Valley
6
Extreme Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Extreme Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SUN 3:45 PM MST, Cochise County, Graham County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau

'Let's be better humans': Volunteers make a difference for Arizonans with new food and supply pantry

By
Updated  August 10, 2025 3:02pm MST
Homeless Crisis
FOX 10 Phoenix
Shalom Pantry launched to help with basic needs

Shalom Pantry launched to help with basic needs

The Brief

    • Arizona Jews for Justice, a local nonprofit, is launching a new food and supply pantry called the Shalom Pantry.
    • The pantry aims to help all Arizonans in need, expanding on the group's previous outreach efforts that focused on the unsheltered.
    • The new pantry will provide families with essential items like food, diapers, drinks, and clothes.

PHOENIX - A local group of volunteers has done a lot to help unsheltered Arizonans. But recently, they tell us there are so many more in our state who also need a little help, so they're launching the Shalom Pantry.

The shelves are packed, and the work is underway to make this a place that helps.

"We have diapers, we have clothes, we have food and drinks, all kinds of supplies for any family that has any needs at all," said Rabbi Shmuly Yanklowitz of Arizona Jews for Justice, the group launching the Shalom Pantry.

What they're saying:

It's for all the residents of our state that need just a little more right now.

"They just can't get by, can't feed their kids.. worried about how they're going to get through the day," Yanklowitz said.

For a while, their outreach has been on wheels with the "Let's Be Better Humans" buses.

"I love that people can come in and get stuff and not feel embarrassed. I love the fact that we have the bus so we're more mobile and can catch hundreds of people a day," said Eli Johnson of Arizona Jews for Justice.

It's done great work, helping hundreds of people with anything, some just needing a conversation.

"People feel forgotten about, feel isolation, they feel like nobody cares about them, no one wants to serve them or even have a conversation," Johnson said.

Everything is thought out about the best ways to help people on the streets. Even the colors of the bus have a purpose.

"Getting people to look and ask questions, I think that is one of the most important things, asking questions, because once you ask questions you can get involved in what we do," Johnson said.

But now they're taking that to a building, a place where everyone can get that little bit extra they might need.

"We're only reaching the unsheltered in the streets every day and there's other people who don't live on the streets that can come to us, and we can serve them here," Yanklowitz said.

What you can do:

If you'd like to help with donations or by volunteering, contact Arizona Jews for Justice at 480-687-4219 ext. 2 or head to https://arizonajewsforjustice.org.

The Source

  • Information in this report was gathered from interviews with Rabbi Shmuly Yanklowitz and Eli Johnson of Arizona Jews for Justice.

Homeless CrisisPhoenixReligionNews