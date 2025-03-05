article

The Brief Three men were in Arizona for initial court appearances after being "secured" from Mexico in late February. The defendants allegedly imported massive amounts of drugs into the United States. Life sentences are possible for each of the three defendants.



Three wanted men, accused of being part of group designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs), appeared in court facing multiple criminal charges after being secured from Mexico on Feb. 27.

According to a release by the US Attorney's Office of Arizona, Jose Bibiano Cabrera-Cabrera, 37; Jesus Humberto Limon-Lopez, 43; and Jose Guadalupe Tapia-Quintero, 53; all of Mexico, were in court last week for their initial appearances.

What we know:

"These defendants are collectively alleged to have been responsible for the importation into the United States of massive quantities of poison, including cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin, as well as associated acts of violence," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a release.

All three men face at least three charges each with a potential sentence of life in prison, if convicted.

The case was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces Strick Fore Initiative (OCDETF).

The Customs and Porter Protection Agency, Department of Homeland Security, DEA, FBI, IRS, US Marshals and the US Postal Service are just some of the agencies that comprise the OCDETF.

All three have merely been indicted and are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a jury.

What we don't know:

It was not clear which FTO's the defendants were accused of being part of.