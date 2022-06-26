'Life-threatening' monsoon flooding in Flagstaff; Phoenix area sees rain, wind
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Flash flood warnings were issued for Flagstaff and other neighboring towns as rain, wind and hail moved through northern Arizona on Sunday.
Creeks, roads, and washes filled up with water in a matter of minutes, especially near the burn scars of recent wildfires.
Nearly 5,000 homes lost power due to interference with a major power line, according to the APS outage map. Homes affected by the outage have since regained power.
Roads were closed due to flooding along Route 66, according to the National Weather Service.
Flagstaff flooding on June 26, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jesse Sims
Rain/flood safety tips
The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:
- Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.
- If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.
- Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.
- If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.
- Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.
- If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.
- If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.