'Life-threatening' monsoon flooding in Flagstaff; Phoenix area sees rain, wind

Flash flood warnings were issued for Flagstaff and other neighboring towns as rain, wind and hail moved through northern Arizona on Sunday.

Creeks, roads, and washes filled up with water in a matter of minutes, especially near the burn scars of recent wildfires.

Nearly 5,000 homes lost power due to interference with a major power line, according to the APS outage map. Homes affected by the outage have since regained power.

Roads were closed due to flooding along Route 66, according to the National Weather Service.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Flagstaff flooding on June 26, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jesse Sims

Live radar

Live updates

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety: