Liftoff! SpaceX launches Starlink mission on Presidents Day

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 7:55AM
Air and Space
FOX 35 Orlando

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX launched another batch of 46 Starlink satellites into orbit on President's Day.

The launch was supposed to happen on Sunday, but weather conditions in the recovery zone pushed it back. 

The Falcon 9 rocket successfully lifted off at 9:44 a.m. ET from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. 

The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.

