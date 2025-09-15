Expand / Collapse search

Light rail delays due to fiery crash; mental health toll after Charlie Kirk assassination | Morning News Brief

Published  September 15, 2025 10:19am MST
PHOENIX - From a fiery crash involving a semi-truck and light rail train, to Charlie Kirk's murder sparking social media consumption concerns, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of September 15.

1. Fiery light rail, tractor trailer crash in Phoenix injures a person

Semi-truck collides with light rail train in Phoenix

Surveillance video sent to FOX 1 shows the semi-truck getting pushed by the Valley Metro light rail train, and then both the train and the truck burst into flames near 18th Street and Washington Avenue.

What we know:

A tractor trailer and a light rail train caught fire after colliding in Phoenix on Sunday night.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the passengers of the light rail were safely evacuated.

Read more.

2. Therapists warn of mental health toll after Charlie Kirk assassination

Charlie Kirk murder sparks social media consumption concerns

What we know:

Mental health experts are sounding the alarm on the psychological toll from repeatedly viewing graphic online content, such as the widely shared video of Charlie Kirk's assassination, as young people are particularly vulnerable to this trauma.

Read more

3. Mesa homicide investigation

Homicide investigation at Mesa apartment complex

Police say the shooting happened after an altercation at a party at an apartment complex just south of US 60 and Gilbert Road. One of the victims has died and another has life-threatening injuries.

4. Here’s how to score free Chipotle on Monday

To redeem the offer on September 15, customers must arrive wearing a college football jersey and purchase an entrée of equal or greater value. Each entrée qualifies the jersey-wearing customer for one free menu item, subject to availability. 

Read more

5. Deal reached to "save" TikTok, Trump suggests

Trump suggests deal has been reached on TikTok

What we know:

President Donald Trump posted on social media Monday that a deal has been reached for TikTok.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that terms of deal are in place after a weekend trade talks between the U.S. and China in Spain.

Trump has previously extended the deadline for shutting down TikTok.

Read more

Today's weather

Morning weather forecast - 9/15/25

Sunny skies for the Valley on Monday with temperatures in the low 100s.

