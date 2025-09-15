Light rail delays due to fiery crash; mental health toll after Charlie Kirk assassination | Morning News Brief

From a fiery crash involving a semi-truck and light rail train, to Charlie Kirk's murder sparking social media consumption concerns, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of September 15.

1. Fiery light rail, tractor trailer crash in Phoenix injures a person

What we know:

A tractor trailer and a light rail train caught fire after colliding in Phoenix on Sunday night.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the passengers of the light rail were safely evacuated.

2. Therapists warn of mental health toll after Charlie Kirk assassination

What we know:

Mental health experts are sounding the alarm on the psychological toll from repeatedly viewing graphic online content, such as the widely shared video of Charlie Kirk's assassination, as young people are particularly vulnerable to this trauma.

3. Mesa homicide investigation

4. Here’s how to score free Chipotle on Monday

To redeem the offer on September 15, customers must arrive wearing a college football jersey and purchase an entrée of equal or greater value. Each entrée qualifies the jersey-wearing customer for one free menu item, subject to availability.

5. Deal reached to "save" TikTok, Trump suggests

What we know:

President Donald Trump posted on social media Monday that a deal has been reached for TikTok.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that terms of deal are in place after a weekend trade talks between the U.S. and China in Spain.

Trump has previously extended the deadline for shutting down TikTok.

