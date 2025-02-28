Light Rail testing to affect Downtown Phoenix public transit operations

article

The Brief Light rail service in Downtown Phoenix will be affected by system testing this weekend. The testing is being done ahead of a light rail extension's opening. Shuttle bus services will be provided.



Officials with Valley Metro say light rail service will be affected in Downtown Phoenix on March 1 and 2 due to system testing.

What we know:

According to Valley Metro's website, system testing ahead of the opening of the South Central Extension and the Downtown Hub is responsible for the disruptions to light rail service in Downtown Phoenix.

"While trains will operate in downtown Phoenix during testing, they will not provide passenger service except for picking up riders after the Phoenix Suns game on March 2," read a portion of the website.

What stations are affected?

Officials with Valley Metro have released a list of stations that will be closed over the weekend as a result of the test. They include:

Van Buren and 1st Avenue

Van Buren and Central Avenue

Jefferson and 1st Avenue

Washington and Central Avenue

3rd Street and Jefferson

3rd Street and Washington

12th Street and Jefferson

12th Street and Washington

38th Street and Washington

What you can do:

While light rail service will be affected, Valley Metro officials say they will operate shuttle buses to take passengers to all stations between the 44th Street and Washington station and the Roosevelt and Central Avenue station.

According to Valley Metro's website, passengers headed east can board buses signed "RAIL Shuttle East" at the Roosevelt and Central Avenue station, and the bus service will end at 44th Street and Washington, where passengers can board eastbound trains to continue their journey.

Meanwhile, passengers headed west can board buses signed "RAIL Shuttle West" at the 44th Street and Washington station. The service will end at the Roosevelt and Central Avenue station, where passengers can board westbound trains.

"Riders should plan on extra travel time to reach their destinations," read a portion of the website.