Lightning strike at beach leaves boy critically injured, others also hospitalized

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Severe Weather
FOX 5 NY

Lightning strike at Orchard Beach

A 13 year old boy is fighting for his life at Jacobi Medical Center while five other people were also hospitalized with injuries following a lightning strike at Orchard Beach.

NEW YORK - Six people including a 13-year-old boy were rushed to Jacobi Medical Center after they were struck by lighting at Orchard Beach in the Bronx.

EMS responded to the beach in Pelham Bay Park at about 5:20 p.m. Thursday, the FDNY said. Medics treated and then transported the victims to the hospital

Interactive radar imagery shows a storm cell right over the Bronx at that time.   The parks department says the storm came up quickly.

Lifeguards had cleared all swimmers from the water and the staff made announcements over the public address system instructing people to clear the beach.

The six victims who were sitting together did not get away from the storm in time.

The parks department issued a statement saying: "Our hearts go out to the victims of this tragic incident.

The teen was fighting for his life.  The other victims were all listed in stable condition.

New York City is dealing with dangerously hot weather amid another heatwave. Thunderstorms can suddenly pop up during hot and humid weather. 

ORCHARD-BEACH-THUNDERSTORM.jpg

A snapshot of a radar image from 5:20 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2021, shows a storm over the Bronx. The arrow points to Orchard Beach in Pelham Bay Park. (FOX 5 NY Illustration)