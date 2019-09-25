Lime scooters back on the streets in Downtown Phoenix

Just days after they were pulled from Downtown Phoenix, Lime scooters are returning to city streets, with the company fixing a problem when it comes to parking to meet city code.

The scooters in Downtown Phoenix are part of a six-month pilot program, which also carries a provision that if a scooter is not parked in designated areas, the users will be charged for it.

Just a few days ago, Lime was removing its scooters from Downtown Phoenix, and on Wednesday, crews were seen putting them back on the streets. The company originally pulled the scooters after not meeting compliance requirements put out by the City of Phoenix, but according to lime, the company has demonstrated that it is in full compliance and has met the program requirements.

Many of these requirements are regarding the technology used for location services and the requirement to use the mandatory parking corrals. Lime says this is a learning period for the city, operators and riders to understand where the spots are how to properly lock the scooter.

The City of Phoenix is the first city to have 400 of these parking corrals. Lime has about 150 scooters in Downtown Phoenix and they're hoping to have them all back out very soon.