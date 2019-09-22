Phoenix residents react to fees for not putting scooters way

Scooters have hit the streets in Downtown Phoenix just in the last week. For those who are getting a scooter — make sure to put it away, or it could put a hole in your wallet.

Usually, in other cities, you can ride your scooter anywhere and then you're done, you dump it. Here in Phoenix, if it's not in a designated area, you can be charged.

If you're thinking of scooting and then booting your e-scooter after a ride in Phoenix, think again. The City of Phoenix is setting up designated stations to drop off your scooter after you use it. In other cities such as Scottsdale and Tempe, you can drop them off anywhere. For Courtney, that's why she loves the scooters.

"[I'm] super pumped [and] very excited they're in other cities," Courtney said.

But in Phoenix, with the new six-month pilot program, if you don't park in these designated areas, you'll be charged. This is all to minimize sidewalk clutter.

"It will control it, but also, that's kind of annoying, personally," Courtney said. "Just because when you're done, you're done, and that's the cool thing about it — you're done with your ride and someone comes and picks it up."

We went out to find people on scooters to see if they were aware of this.

"It's good and bad," Phoenix resident sean said. "They don't want it lying around everywhere, trying to keep [the city] looking good."

"The bad thing is it's nice to be able to drop and go instead of finding a designative spot," Sean went on to say.

The program will be evaluated by the City Council after three months.