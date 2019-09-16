E-scooters hit Phoenix streets in 6-month pilot program

E-scooters are hitting the streets of Phoenix as the city's trial program launches Monday.

The city of Phoenix approved a 6-month pilot program in order to see if e-scooters would be a good fit for the city following a national trend.

There will be 900 scooters available from three different companies that residents and visitors can ride.

Riders must stay within the set boundaries and are not allowed to ride in 'no-ride zones' such as Margaret T. Hance Park. There are 400 parking stations located within the riding boundary where the scooters must be parked. They cannot be left anywhere.

The pilot program ends in March and the City Council will re-evaluate.

Earlier this year, Arizona State University banned e-scooters from its campuses.