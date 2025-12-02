Expand / Collapse search

Little Caesars shooting latest; stimulus payment rumors | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  December 2, 2025 6:11pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

From the latest on the Little Caesars shooting that killed two people, to rumors about a stimulus check, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Tempe Little Caesars Shooting: Family of slain worker speak out

Featured

Tempe Little Caesars Shooting: Family of slain worker speak out
article

Tempe Little Caesars Shooting: Family of slain worker speak out

The family of one of the two victims in a deadly shooting at a Tempe Little Caesars on Dec. 1 is speaking out.

2. Stimulus payment December 2025, IRS direct deposit relief payment & tariff dividend fact check

Featured

Stimulus payment December 2025, IRS direct deposit relief payment & tariff dividend fact check
article

Stimulus payment December 2025, IRS direct deposit relief payment & tariff dividend fact check

Hold off on that purchase! Online rumors of new stimulus checks by year’s end are out there.

3. AZ AG sues Temu over alleged data collection, undercutting businesses

Featured

Arizona AG sues Temu over allegations of data collection, ripping off businesses
article

Arizona AG sues Temu over allegations of data collection, ripping off businesses

The Arizona Attorney General has filed a major lawsuit against Temu, alleging they engage in widespread data collection, tracking users' location and monitoring other apps on their phones.

4. Macaw goes missing near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road in Phoenix (Update: the bird has been found!)

Featured

Macaw goes missing near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road in Phoenix
article

Macaw goes missing near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road in Phoenix

A north Phoenix woman is urgently seeking her Scarlet Macaw named "Atlas," which flew away around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 1, near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road.

5. 3 hurt following multi-vehicle crash involving construction vehicle: Scottsdale PD

Featured

3 hurt following multi-vehicle crash involving construction vehicle: Scottsdale PD
article

3 hurt following multi-vehicle crash involving construction vehicle: Scottsdale PD

Three people were reportedly injured in a three-vehicle crash in Scottsdale, police said Tuesday.

Nightly RoundupArizonaNews