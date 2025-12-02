Little Caesars shooting latest; stimulus payment rumors | Nightly Roundup

article
From the latest on the Little Caesars shooting that killed two people, to rumors about a stimulus check, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Tempe Little Caesars Shooting: Family of slain worker speak out
The family of one of the two victims in a deadly shooting at a Tempe Little Caesars on Dec. 1 is speaking out.
2. Stimulus payment December 2025, IRS direct deposit relief payment & tariff dividend fact check
Hold off on that purchase! Online rumors of new stimulus checks by year’s end are out there.
3. AZ AG sues Temu over alleged data collection, undercutting businesses
The Arizona Attorney General has filed a major lawsuit against Temu, alleging they engage in widespread data collection, tracking users' location and monitoring other apps on their phones.
4. Macaw goes missing near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road in Phoenix (Update: the bird has been found!)
A north Phoenix woman is urgently seeking her Scarlet Macaw named "Atlas," which flew away around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 1, near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road.
5. 3 hurt following multi-vehicle crash involving construction vehicle: Scottsdale PD
Three people were reportedly injured in a three-vehicle crash in Scottsdale, police said Tuesday.