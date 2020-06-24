Live: Coronavirus Updates

FOX 10 is working for you by coordinating with our other affiliates across the country to help keep you informed and educated on what you need to know about the coronavirus. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

What is COVID-19, the novel coronavirus?

According to the CDC, coronaviruses come from a large family of viruses. There are actually a variety of previously known human coronaviruses, however, the virus that has now infected over 200,000 people worldwide is new.

The newly identified COVID-19 virus refers to the novel coronavirus first detected in Wuhan China. This virus is different from the previously identified coronavirus 229E, NL63, OC43, or HKU1 which have previously been known to circulate among humans causing mild illness likened to the common cold.

A virus previously thought to only infect animals has now emerged to spread among people. The CDC says the first infections were associated with live animal markets in China but has now been known to spread person-to-person globally.

How long does it take for symptoms to appear?

Symptoms for the COVID-19 virus could appear in as few as 2 days, or as long as 14 days after exposure, says the CDC.

Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath, and a fever, to severe and even fatal.

Coronavirus (COVID-19): How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ - https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 Response, Public resources, FAQ, webinars - https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

