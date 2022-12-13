LIVE: LA County deputies in pursuit of vehicle

Deputies are in pursuit of a suspected DUI driver.

The pursuit started in El Monte.

SkyFOX was overhead when the vehicle was traveling northbound on the 710 Freeway in the South Gate area. The suspect then got on the eastbound 10 freeway in the southwest area of the San Gabriel Valley. At one point, he exited the freeway at Hellman Ave. and drove on surface streets.

The suspect then got back on the 10 west and then eventually made their way on the northbound 5 Freeway In Lincoln Heights.

The suspect drove down the 5 Freeway passing through Silver Lake, Glendale, Burbank and Sun Valley.

The driver eventually turned around and entered the southbound 5 Freeway and drove back up through Glendale and the Silver Lake area.

