Local breweries take on recycled water challenge

About a dozen local breweries will be receiving treated, recycled water to use in a brewing challenge.

Last week, Scottsdale announced they were one of the first cities in the nation to gain approval to use treated, recycled water for potable uses.

Potable means it's safe to drink.

Breweries in the area will now use that potable water to create a new brew.

Some of the breweries taking part in the challenge are OHSO, Fate Brewing Company, and Mother Bunch Brewing.

Follow the hashtag 'one water brewing showcase' for a full list of the breweries taking part and when the special brews will be ready.