'It was a fight': Wild video shows trio capturing longest Burmese python ever recorded in Florida

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
10
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Heat Advisory
until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Heat Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Heat Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

'It was a fight': Wild video shows trio capturing longest Burmese python ever recorded in Florida

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 5:24PM
Pets and Animals
FOX 35 Orlando

Longest Burmese python ever recorded captured in Florida

A group of python hunters just captured the longest Burmese python that has ever been recorded in the state of Florida

A group of python hunters just broke the record for catching the longest Burmese python ever captured in Florida. 

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida measured the lengthy creature which came out to 19 feet and 125 pounds — the longest ever documented in Florida. The longest previous recorded Burmese python in Florida was 18 feet and 9 inches.

"Its the only snake I've ever seen that's scared me enough where I just didn't know what to do," said Jake Waleri who found the snake in Big Cypress National Preserve. 

Waleri along with Ian Easterling, and Stephen Gauta — a group who calls themselves the "Glade Boys" caught the female Burmese python on July 10, were interested in learning about the full scope of the size of the catch and bought the snake to the Conservancy to be measured. 

3-boys.jpg

From left to right: Ian Easterling, Jake Waleri, and Stephen Gauta Credit: Conservancy of Southwest Florida

Waleri said the night started out slow but around 1 a.m. they spotted a giant snake that he initially thought was a 10-foot snake. When they got closer to the snake he said they realized "it was an absolute monster."

"We had a feeling that these snakes get this big and now we have clear evidence, Easterling told the Conservancy. "Her genetic material may prove valuable for an eventual understanding of the founding population of South Florida. We will be collecting measurements and samples that will be distributed to our research collaborators." 

The trio said they wrangled the snake for almost three minutes before getting ahold of the head. 

longest.jpg

From left to right: Stephen Gauta, Jake Waleri Credit: Conservancy of Southwest Florida

What is a Burmese python?

A Burmese python is a nonnative constrictor that are much longer and heavier than any of Florida's native snakes. They typically grow to more than seven feet long. Their scales look smooth compared to the rough, textured scales of native water snakes. They can grow up to 20 feet long. 

Where can you find Burmese pythons in Florida?

Burmese pythons have large breeding populations in Miami-Dade, Monroe, and Collier counties, within and around the Florida Everglades. Their typically found near wetlands or open bodies of water. 

Why are Burmese pythons a problem in Florida?

Since Burmese pythons are non-native to Florida, they do not have a natural predator in the state. The snakes inhabit the mainland around the Everglades feasting on rare and endangered species. They don't attack people but disrupt the natural Florida ecosystem. 