Lori Daybell: 'Doomsday Mom' found guilty in final Arizona trial

By and
Updated  June 12, 2025 11:20am MST
Lori Vallow-Chad Daybell case
The Brief

    • Lori Daybell has been found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in her second and final trial in Arizona.
    • In April, Daybell was found guilty of plotting the fatal shooting of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, in Chandler.

PHOENIX - Lori Daybell has been found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in her second and final trial in Arizona.

The case against the so-called "Doomsday Mom" was given to the jury on Wednesday following closing arguments.

The jury returned to court at 10 a.m. on June 12 to continue deliberations before quickly reaching a verdict.

Just like she did in her first trial, Daybell represented herself in court.

The backstory:

Daybell is accused of conspiring with her brother, Alex Cox, in the attempted murder of Brandon Boudreaux, who was once married to Daybell's niece.

Boudreaux was driving home when a bullet missed him by inches, striking his Tesla. Investigators say Daybell and her late brother Alex Cox planned the attempted murder, accused of using burner phones and removing the Jeep’s backseat and spare rear tire so that Cox could easily fire from the back window.

How ‘Doomsday Mom’ shifted blame to alleged victim Brandon Boudreaux | On The Record

FOX 10 Investigator Justin Lum and Executive Producer George Obi discuss how closing arguments unfolded in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial, as the jury now has the case. Daybell represented herself as her own attorney and got emotional addressing the jury for her final Arizona trial.

At the time, Lori was living in Rexburg, Idaho after she moved from the Valley to be closer to her now-husband, Chad Daybell. Brandon was in the middle of a divorce with his wife, Melani Boudreaux, who he says was heavily influenced by Lori, leading to the marriage’s end.

The incident is linked to a series of deadly events in Idaho, including the murders of Daybell's two children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Chad Daybell's first wife, Tammy.

In April 2025, Daybell was also found guilty of plotting the fatal shooting of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, in Chandler.

What you can do:

The Source

  • Information for this story ws gathered from proceedings in Maricopa County Superior Court on June 12, 2025, and a FOX 10 report on June 11.

