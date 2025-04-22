Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial: 'Doomsday Mom' found guilty

The Brief Lori Vallow has been found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder. Vallow Daybell is accused of conspiring with her brother to kill her former husband, Charles Vallow. The so-called "Doomsday Mom" is already serving a life sentence with no possibility of parole in Idaho for the murders of Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan.



The jury has reached a guilty verdict in the Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial in Phoenix.

What we know:

The jury found Vallow Daybell guilty of conspiring to murder her then-estranged husband, Charles Vallow, in 2019.

In Arizona, Vallow Daybell was accused of planning the death of her then-husband, Charles Vallow, in 2019. It was allegedly motivated by Vallow Daybell's religious beliefs, and a $1 million life insurance policy that Charles owned.

Charles was shot by Vallow Daybell's late brother, Alex Cox. Cox had said he shot Charles after a fight involving a baseball bat.

During the trial, one of Vallow Daybell's brothers took the stand. Adam Cox, who testified on behalf of the prosecution, said during his testimony that he had no doubt that Vallow and another one of her brothers, Alex, were behind Charles' death. Alex Cox died in the months after Charles' death.

Per the Associated Press, Adam testified that Charles' killing occurred just before he and Charles were planning an intervention to bring Vallow Daybell back into the mainstream of their shared faith in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In court, Adam testified that before Charles' death, his sister had told people her husband was no longer living, and that a zombie was living inside his body.

What Happened Yesterday:

On April 21, both sides made their closing arguments. Vallow Daybell represented herself at the trial.

Prosecutor Treena Kay delivered her nearly two-hour closing statement, going over several witnesses, reinforcing the motive of money, the affair between Lori and Chad and "twisted religious beliefs."

Kay went through the lack of physical evidence to suggest a fight between Charles Vallow and his then-brother-in-law Alex Cox.

Lori spoke to the jury for about 20 minutes and did not address her choice not to call 911, or her suspicious religious texts with her co-conspirators. She told the jury she and her family had the right to self-defense.

The state objected multiple times to Lori, essentially testifying with her closing arguments, and bringing up her daughter Tylee Ryan and brother Alex Cox, who are both dead.

Soon after getting the case, the jury announced they were going home for the night and would resume deliberations on Tuesday.

The backstory:

In Idaho, Vallow Daybell was found guilty of killing Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow. She was also found guilty of her role in the death of Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell's first wife. Vallow Daybell was sentenced to life in prison in Idaho.

Chad Daybell, Lori's husband, was convicted of all three murders last year. He was sentenced to death.

What's next:

In Arizona, Vallow Daybell is also accused of attempted murder in connection with her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux. The shootings of Charles and Brandon happened within months of each other.

