Lori Vallow Daybell trial: Closing arguments set for April 21

After two weeks of proceedings, the case against Lori Vallow Daybell is moving toward being in the hands of the jury.

The so-called "Doomsday Mom" is accused of plotting the murder of her then-husband, Charles Vallow.

What we know:

On April 16, prosecutor Treena Kay rested her case against Vallow Daybell.

Per the Associated Press, prosecutors allege that Vallow Daybell conspired with her brother, Alex Cox, to kill Charles Vallow.

Charles was Vallow Daybell's husband at the time of his death, and per the AP, prosecutors allege the conspiracy was done so that Vallow Daybell could collect money from Charles' life insurance policy and marry her then-boyfriend, Chad Daybell.

Daybell is described by the AP as an Idaho author who wrote several religious novels about prophecies and the end of the world.

As for Cox, the AP reported that he claimed he acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Vallow. Cox died five months after Charles' death.

Vallow Daybell represented herself during the trial

Vallow Daybell, who was already convicted in Idaho of murdering two of her children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and subsequently sentenced to life in prison, represented herself in this trial. She is required to wear a stun belt, which can deliver a sudden jolt in the event of any disturbances.

Dig deeper:

In all, prosecutors called 19 witnesses to testify against Vallow Daybell, including Kay Woodcock, Charles' sister and the ex-mother-in-law of Vallow Daybell.

On April 16, prosecutors finished off with Chandler Police lead detective Nathan Duncan.

On the same day, the jury saw an overwhelming amount of evidence, such as e-mails, text messages and photos, all presented by a prosecution that was aiming to show that Vallow Daybell conspired with her late brother, Alex Cox, months before Charles was shot and killed by Cox.

The other side:

The defense’s argument has been a narrative of self-defense, but jurors also saw the romantic text messages between convicted murderer Chad Daybell and Lori, at a time when the two were in the midst of an affair.

Vallow Daybell was originally expected to introduce evidence on her behalf or testify. However, she said on April 16 that she will rest her case.

While Vallow Daybell didn't announce her decision in front of a jury, the announcement nevertheless appeared suddenly. She also said the state did not present sufficient evidence.

Big picture view:

The trial was not without its moments.

On April 7, Kay objected four times throughout Vallow Daybell's opening statement.

On April 9, Vallow Daybell asked Nancy Jo Hancock, a woman who went on a date with Charles the night before he was shot and killed, about whether they spent the night talking about her.

"Are you trying to tell me and this jury that you went on one date with my husband, and he told you all the details of our lives?" Vallow Daybell asked.

"I'm telling you the truth, and that's what I know," Hancock replied.

"So you spent your whole date getting to know each other, talking about me?" Vallow Daybell asked.

"Don't flatter yourself," Hancock retorted. "No. We did not spend the whole time talking about you."

On re-direct from Kay on April 10, Vallow Daybell's brother, Adam Cox, said he had no doubt in his mind that Alex and his sister killed Charles.

"No doubt in my mind that they killed him. That's a feeling that I got," he said. "Lori, talking crazy about how she’s a translated being, all these things added up to that moment and that morning."

On the same day, Charles' sister, Kay Woodcock, recounted the moment she found out her brother was dead.

Vallow Daybell also appeared to go back and forth during cross-examinations with law enforcement witnesses.

What's next:

Per the AP, Vallow Daybell could face a life sentence without the possibility of release until serving at least 25 years if she is convicted.

As noted above, Vallow Daybell has already been sentenced to life in prison without parole in Idaho for JJ and Tylee's deaths.

What you can do:

