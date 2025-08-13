Expand / Collapse search
Lori Daybell files notice of appeal for Arizona convictions

Published  August 13, 2025 10:33am MST
Lori Vallow-Chad Daybell case
Lori Vallow MCSO mug article

Lori Vallow (MCSO)

The Brief

    • Lori Daybell has filed a notice of appeal for both of her cases in Arizona.
    • Daybell was found guilty in two trials, one for murder conspiracy in the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and the second for the attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux.

PHOENIX - Convicted killer Lori Daybell has filed a notice of appeal for both of her Arizona cases.

"Notice is hereby given that Lori Daybell appeals from the judgment of guilt and sentence in the above-entitled case following a jury trial, which was entered in the Superior Court of Maricopa County on July 25, 2025, by the Honorable Justin Beresky," read documents obtained from Maricopa County Superior Court.

The backstory:

The so-called "Doomsday Mom" was found guilty earlier this year in two trials, one for murder conspiracy in the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and the second for the attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux.

Lori Daybell said she was convicted in the media

Lori Daybell said she was convicted in the media

Before she was sentenced to multiple life sentences in court on July 25, Lori Daybell made a speech in front of the judge, where she criticized the legal system and said she was convicted in the media before she went to trial.

In May 2023, Daybell was found guilty of murdering her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, while conspiring in the murder of Tammy Daybell – the first wife of Chad Daybell.

The series of killings happened in September and October 2019. Both co-conspirators got married shortly after and now Chad Daybell is on death row after being sentenced last year.

What's next:

Daybell has a virtual status conference scheduled for Sept. 19 at 9:45 a.m.

  FOX 10's Justin Lum and documents obtained from Maricopa County Superior Court.

