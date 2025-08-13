Lori Daybell files notice of appeal for Arizona convictions

article

The Brief Lori Daybell has filed a notice of appeal for both of her cases in Arizona. Daybell was found guilty in two trials, one for murder conspiracy in the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and the second for the attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux.



"Notice is hereby given that Lori Daybell appeals from the judgment of guilt and sentence in the above-entitled case following a jury trial, which was entered in the Superior Court of Maricopa County on July 25, 2025, by the Honorable Justin Beresky," read documents obtained from Maricopa County Superior Court.

The backstory:

The so-called "Doomsday Mom" was found guilty earlier this year in two trials, one for murder conspiracy in the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and the second for the attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux.

In May 2023, Daybell was found guilty of murdering her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, while conspiring in the murder of Tammy Daybell – the first wife of Chad Daybell.

The series of killings happened in September and October 2019. Both co-conspirators got married shortly after and now Chad Daybell is on death row after being sentenced last year.

What's next:

Daybell has a virtual status conference scheduled for Sept. 19 at 9:45 a.m.