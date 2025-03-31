Lori Vallow Daybell Arizona murder conspiracy trial: Day 1 of jury selection

The Brief Jury selection is scheduled to begin on March 31 in Lori Vallow Daybell's first of two Arizona trials. The so-called "Doomsday Mom" is accused of conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow. Vallow Daybell is also accused of attempted murder in connection with her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux.



The first of two Arizona trials of the so-called "Doomsday Mom" Lori Vallow Daybell is set to begin on March 31, with jury selection getting underway.

The backstory:

In Arizona, Vallow Daybell is accused of planning the death of her then-husband, Charles Vallow, in 2019. It was allegedly motivated by Vallow Daybell's religious beliefs, and a $1 million life insurance policy that Charles owned.

Charles was shot by Vallow Daybell's late brother, Alex Cox. Cox had said he shot Charles after a fight involving a baseball bat.

Vallow Daybell is also accused of attempted murder in connection with her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux. The shootings of Charles and Brandon happened within months of each other.

A trial date for the Boudreaux case has not been set.

Dig deeper:

In Idaho, Vallow Daybell was found guilty of killing Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow. She was also found guilty of her role in the death of Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell's first wife. Vallow Daybell was sentenced to life in prison in Idaho.

What's next:

The goal is to have 12 jurors seated by the end of the week and have opening statements on April 7.