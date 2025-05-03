Expand / Collapse search

Lori Vallow Daybell requests new trial claiming juror bias from knowledge of previous convictions

Published  May 3, 2025 2:12pm MST
Convicted murderer Lori Vallow Daybell is asking for a new trial, claiming that one of the jurors in the case had previous knowledge of her convictions in Idaho before making his decision.

    • Lori Vallow Daybell is alleging that a juror had prior knowledge of her Idaho convictions before her guilty verdict was decided in Arizona.
    • She has filed a motion for a new trial.
    • Vallow Daybell's second Arizona trial for conspiracy to murder her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux, is set for next month. 

PHOENIX - Convicted murderer, Lori Vallow Daybell, is now asking for a new trial. 

She was convicted last month here in Arizona, for plotting to kill her previous husband, Charles Vallow. But she claims one of the jurors in the case had knowledge of her previous convictions in Idaho before he made his decision. 

The court made it clear that jurors were not supposed to know that Vallow Daybell was convicted of killing her kids and conspiring to kill her husband's first wife. 

What's next:

The court has not ruled on her motion, but Vallow Daybell has a second Arizona trial on the horizon. 

She's charged with conspiring to kill her niece's ex-husband back in 2019. 

That trial is scheduled to start next month.

  • Information for this story was obtained from a filing with the Superior Court of Arizona.

