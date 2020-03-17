Los Angeles County issues moratorium on all evictions during coronavirus outbreak

Officials Tuesday with Los Angeles County announced that they would be placing a temporary moratorium on all evictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The move is aimed to protect tenants who find themselves unable to pay rent due to loss of work amid the virus outbreak.

The moratorium will be in place through May 31. It applies to all non-fault residential and commercial evictions in the county and unincorporated areas due to the loss of income related to coronavirus.

Additionally, tenants will have six months to repay missed rent.

On Monday, the county announced the closures of all bars, nightclubs, gyms and entertainment venues until at least March 31.

Restaurants will be closed for dine-in purposes but will remain open for takeout and delivery. In addition, grocery stores are exempt from the closures.

In accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and prevention, county officials strongly discouraged gatherings of more than 50 people.