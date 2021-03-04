Loved ones calling for Chandler Police officer’s firing after teen’s death

The Chandler Police Department has made public new, unedited body camera footage of a police officer shooting 17-year-old Anthony Cano twice in the back in January after he reached for a gun he dropped before complying with the officer’s demands, authorities said. Cano died three weeks after the shooting.

The encounter began Jan. 2 around 9:20 p.m. when Officer Chase Bebak-Miller noticed Cano riding a bicycle without a front headlight near Gazelle Meadows Park, police said. Bebak-Miller activated his lights and sirens after Cano began weaving into both lanes of traffic.

The newly released video shows Cano later abandoning the bicycle and running toward the park. Bebak-Miller chases after Cano on foot and shouts at him to stop seconds before seeing Cano drop a gun and reach to pick it up.

Bebak-Miller shouts, "Weapon drawn! Get on the ground!" less than a second before shooting Cano once at close range, causing Cano to collapse, and again while lying face down.

A photo from bodycam footage of the shooting that shows the suspect with a gun.

The video then shows Bebak-Miller telling Cano to put his hands behind his back, to which Cano replies, "I’m sorry, sir. I can’t" before eventually managing to slowly move his hands behind his back.

"Hey, I want to help you, OK?" Bebak-Miller said.

As other officers arrive at the scene, Cano then pleads for officers to "hurry."

Cano can be heard saying, "I don’t want to die," as officers cuff his hands. Authorities then administer first aid to one of the bullet wounds as Cano explains he was trying to throw the gun away, and at one point said he couldn’t feel his legs. Bebak-Miller turns off his body camera shortly after.

Chandler Police released a picture of the gun that was taken from Cano at the scene of the shooting.

Cano was taken to a hospital where he died Jan. 23, authorities said.

Bebak-Miller, who has been with the department for five years, has been on paid administrative leave since the shooting, which is standard procedure.

The Chandler Police Department completed its investigation and submitted the case to the Maricopa County attorney’s office for review. Once that is complete, the police department’s Use of Force Review Board will look at the case before submitting it to a citizens review panel.

Loved ones demanding justice for Anthony

Cano's family is demanding justice publicly on the afternoon of Saturday, March 20. The family wants Bebak-Miller to be fired.

"I’m not saying that we should excuse either one of them. The shooting, the way it occurred, and that second shot, particularly the way that it occurred was not warranted. We're asking that the Chandler Police Department fire the officer and not allow him to go back to work," a loved one said.

"Maricopa County Attorney’s Office needs to use their power to put this officer in jail immediately. File charges, indict and convict. Because if you just put them in jail and let him go home, it’s not going to work. This is a baby, a young brown baby, and anyone who does not see themselves or their children in this child, check your bias. Check your racism. Check your implicit bias. Because this family is hurting. They're missing a child," Kenneth Smith said.

